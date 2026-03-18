Iran says China could mediate US-Iran conflict

18 March 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that several countries, including China, could play a mediating role in resolving tensions between the United States and Iran.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking to Al Jazeera, Araghchi highlighted China’s successful mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, noting that both countries respected the agreements reached at that time.

“In my view, several countries, including China, can act as mediators. Iran is ready to listen to proposals from mediating nations regarding ending the conflict. However, discussions must also include compensation for the damage inflicted on Iran,” he said.

It should be noted that China maintains good relations with both the United States and Iran, which positions it as a potential mediator. However, Beijing also faces strategic competition with Washington, making its role in mediation both complex and significant.

After negotiations between the United States and Iran on the nuclear program failed to reach a concrete agreement, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes on Iran on February 28. In response, Iran attacked Israel and U.S. military facilities in the region with missiles and drones.

On the first day of the airstrikes, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high‑ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts unanimously elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.

The conflict expanded further between March 1 and 5, affecting multiple countries across the Middle East. U.S. losses were reported as 13 dead and more than 140 injured. As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport came under serious threat. Security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz caused global oil prices to rise sharply, while several countries urged their citizens to leave the region.