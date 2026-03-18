Azerbaijan sends new humanitarian aid shipment to Iran ahead of Novruz [PHOTOS]

18 March 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has dispatched another humanitarian aid shipment to the Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

The assistance follows a phone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026. The aid aims to support the current needs of the people of Iran, described as a neighboring and friendly nation.

The latest shipment totals 82 tons, including 76 tons of food supplies, 4 tons of medicines, and 2 tons of medical equipment.

The humanitarian cargo was delivered via five freight trucks.

In light of the upcoming Novruz holiday, the aid convoy also includes festive gifts and traditional Novruz goods.

Officials from the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Azerbaijan State Reserves Agency have also traveled to Iran to oversee the delivery and handover of the assistance.