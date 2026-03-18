Baku turns to portfolio income to hedge oil volatility, data indicate

18 March 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

While the language of economics is often composed of dry figures, interest rates, and complex terminology, behind these statistics sometimes lies a grand narrative that alters the fate of a nation. The latest balance of payments figures for 2025 released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan are a manifesto of exactly such a story—the transition of Azerbaijan from an "oil exporter" status to that of a "global investor." For years, we discussed how the "black gold" flowing through pipelines filled our budget; however, we are now witnessing an entirely new and more intellectual phase: Azerbaijan's foreign capital has begun to work on our behalf.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.