Baku turns to portfolio income to hedge oil volatility, data indicate
While the language of economics is often composed of dry figures, interest rates, and complex terminology, behind these statistics sometimes lies a grand narrative that alters the fate of a nation. The latest balance of payments figures for 2025 released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan are a manifesto of exactly such a story—the transition of Azerbaijan from an "oil exporter" status to that of a "global investor." For years, we discussed how the "black gold" flowing through pipelines filled our budget; however, we are now witnessing an entirely new and more intellectual phase: Azerbaijan's foreign capital has begun to work on our behalf.
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