Senior US official resigns over Iran war, citing pressure from pro-Israel lobby
One of the top counterterrorism officials in the United States, Joe Kent, has resigned over his country’s war against Iran, AzerNEWS reports via Aljazeera.
On Tuesday, he published a copy of his resignation letter on the social media platform X, addressing his correspondence to US President Donald Trump.
“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” Kent wrote.
“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”
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