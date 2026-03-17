Azerbaijan explores digital partnership with Chad to boost tech exports

17 March 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A delegation from the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) has paid an official visit to Chad, aiming to strengthen cooperation in digital development and promote Azerbaijan’s technology exports, AzerNEWS reports.

The delegation included senior representatives from state-owned companies and technopark residents. The visit took place at the invitation of Chad’s Minister of Telecommunications, Digital Economy and Digitalization of Administration, Michel Boukar.

During the visit, IRIA officials held an official meeting with Chad’s Prime Minister, Allamaye Halina. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in innovation, education, and digital transformation. Both sides explored opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani digital products, launching joint projects, and exchanging expertise.

In a separate meeting with Minister Boukar, the parties reviewed Chad’s ongoing and planned digital initiatives, as well as strategic priorities in innovation and digitalization. Talks also covered collaboration opportunities under existing memorandums between Azerbaijan and Chad, particularly in developing innovation ecosystems, building digital infrastructure, digitizing public services, and broader government engagement.

The IRIA delegation also met with senior officials from several Chadian ministries and government agencies. These discussions highlighted potential cooperation in areas such as digital government infrastructure, cybersecurity, and innovation.

Azerbaijan’s technopark representatives participating in the visit presented their solutions and explored export opportunities for digital products in the Chadian market.

The primary goal of the visit was to promote Azerbaijani digital solutions in Chad, support their export, and assess opportunities for implementing large-scale projects. The initiative also aims to establish long-term digital cooperation between the two countries.