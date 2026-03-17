Rustam Guliyev to bring his fantastic world to Baku [PHOTOS]

17 March 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On March 29, Safarli Gallery will host a book presentation and an exhibition of illustrative works by the young Azerbaijani artist and writer Rustam Guliyev, who currently lives and works in the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

Guests will be introduced to his new book, "THE ARK OF OOMINOR". A traveler's handbook to another earth – a continuation of the talented author's creative journey, offering readers and viewers a glimpse into his own fantastic universe.

The exhibition will bring together illustrations created by the artist for the book and will serve as a kind of journey into a world of imagination, freedom, and self-discovery. The organizers note that it is not just an exhibition and book presentation but also an opportunity to experience a unique artistic reality born from the author’s imagination.

Rustam Guliyev was born in Baku. His love for reading and creativity emerged early in childhood. His drawings stood out for their unusual technique and images of fantastic animals and birds. Remarkably, he created them instantly—without preliminary sketches or preparation. A graduate of the Oxford art circle, he has repeatedly won awards at exhibitions. Among them, he was a laureate of the "On the Wings of Fantasy" competition by British Airways at the age of seven. At twelve, he decided to bring his invented characters to life and began writing stories. This marked the beginning of his creative path. By the age of seventeen, his works were presented at the Viyacelli Gallery in Paris, which also hosted the presentation of his first book, "Pauls-Lauls – a world not for humans."

Rustam received his higher education in Turkiye, graduating from the Faculty of Fine Arts at Bilkent University. Later, he worked at the Baku Media Center before continuing his studies in the master's program at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where exhibitions of his illustrations were also held.

The book presentation and illustration exhibition in Baku promise to be a vibrant event for art and fantasy enthusiasts, opening the door to the extraordinary world created by the imagination of this young author.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.