Baku to host top gymnasts as national championship returns to spotlight [PHOTOS]

18 March 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku will welcome the country's top gymnasts as they compete in the 31st Azerbaijan National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament will take place from March 26 to 28 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Spectators can expect stunning performances as the gymnasts showcase their flexibility, precision, and artistry in a fierce competition for glory

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.