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Tuesday, March 17, 2026

US investments in Azerbaijan jumps 36% in past year

17 March 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
US investments in Azerbaijan jumps 36% in past year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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In 2025, foreign direct investment (FDI) from the United States to Azerbaijan reached $204.37 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). This marks an important increase of $54.54 million, or ...

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