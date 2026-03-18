US warships surge toward Iran's 'biggest oil producing'' Kharq Island, as tensions rise in Gulf [VIDEO]

18 March 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. naval forces are reportedly advancing toward Kharg Island, in a move that could signal a significant escalation in the ongoing regional crisis involving Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to open-source intelligence shared by analyst M.T. Anderson on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli has been observed moving at high speed toward the Middle East. Satellite imagery reportedly shows a large wake behind the vessel, indicating rapid transit.

The warship, previously stationed at White Beach Naval Facility in Japan, was spotted approaching the Bashi Channel on March 12. Despite its speed, analysts suggest it could take one to two weeks for the vessel and its accompanying group to reach the region.

The deployment is believed to include a U.S. Marine expeditionary unit, a highly mobile and self-sustained force designed for rapid response operations. Such units integrate air, ground, and logistics components, and have historically been used in missions ranging from counter-piracy to large-scale military operations, including in Afghanistan.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes. Recent reports indicate that forces linked to Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have intensified attacks on commercial shipping using fast boats and drones.

These disruptions have sharply reduced maritime traffic through the strait, raising concerns over global energy security and increasing pressure on oil markets.

The apparent U.S. naval buildup suggests Washington may be preparing to secure key maritime routes and counter threats to commercial shipping, with Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, emerging as a focal point in the unfolding situation.