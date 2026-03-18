Azerbaijani pastries: Savor flavors of Novruz

18 March 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Pastries hold a cherished place on the tables of Azerbaijanis, especially during festive celebrations.

Wherever you go in Azerbaijan, bakery windows brim with an array of traditional pastries, offering sweet, savory, and tangy options that are sure to delight any palate. Sweet lovers, in particular, will find themselves spoiled for choice.

Among the most beloved treats at the Novruz spring holiday are shekerbura, pakhlava, shor gogal, badambura, and mutaki (pastry twists).

In total, Azerbaijan boasts over 100 different pastries and sweets, many of which are freshly prepared to mark the arrival of spring. At any Novruz gathering, shekerbura and pakhlava are absolutely indispensable.

Nothing satisfies a sweet tooth quite like shekerbura. Shaped like a crescent to symbolize the moon, this pastry is filled with finely ground almonds, hazelnuts, or walnuts mixed with sugar. The dough, made from wheat flour, butter, milk, egg yolks, cream, and yeast, is intricately patterned using traditional tweezers called maggash.

Another staple of the Novruz table is pakhlava, a layered pastry combining thin sheets of dough, chopped nuts, and honey. It is usually cut into triangles, diamonds, or rectangles. Every region in Azerbaijan has its own unique version.

Baku pakhlava features peeled almonds or walnuts with 8–10 layers. Ganja pakhlava includes almond, sugar, and cinnamon, baked over a campfire on a copper tray, with 18 layers.

Rishta pakhlava has a distinctive top layer made from wheat starch or rice flour. Guba pakhlava is notable for its golden hue, coated with saffron and a red coloring agent, with around 50 layers of rishta. Shaki pakhlava combines rishta layers with a filling of hazelnuts, cardamom, and coriander seeds, finished with syrup.

Each variety offers a unique flavor and texture, making pakhlava a true showcase of Azerbaijani pastry artistry.

Shor Gogal is a round, golden pastry that represents the sun. Traditionally prepared for Novruz, it features layers of dough seasoned with turmeric and fennel seeds. While once reserved for the holiday, shor gogal is now enjoyed year-round.

Badambura, meaning "almond pie," is a multilayered delight filled with almond meal, sugar, and ground cardamom. Its rich, nutty flavor makes it a perfect treat for spring festivities.

Mutaki, also called mutakka, are walnut-filled pastry scrolls named after a traditional tube-shaped bolster pillow, which they resemble in shape.

These melt-in-your-mouth treats are especially popular during Novruz, offering a simple yet unforgettable taste.

Through these irresistible recipes, anyone can bring the flavors of Novruz and Azerbaijani tradition to their own table.

Image created with the AI assistance