Azexport, Japan’s Shinseikai sign MoU to boost trade ties [PHOTOS]

18 March 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the “Azexport” portal—operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication—and Japan’s Shinseikai, which brings together more than 5,000 members.

AzerNEWS reports that the agreement is aimed at expanding access for Azerbaijani products to the Japanese market and fostering direct business-to-business (B2B) ties between entrepreneurs in both countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by Aykhan Gadirov, head of the “Azexport” portal, and Hitoshi Usukura, a representative of Shinseikai.

Under the memorandum, the parties will jointly promote sustainable trade relations among companies operating in key sectors, including textiles, agriculture, food processing, and logistics. Particular emphasis will be placed on addressing technical standards, certification requirements, and logistics processes that exporters face, as well as enhancing the digital promotion of products.

Speaking at the event, Gadirov underscored the importance of the partnership in diversifying Azerbaijan’s non-oil export geography. He noted that the Japanese market is distinguished by its stringent quality standards and long-standing business traditions. The agreement with Shinseikai, he said, will serve as a vital bridge for integrating Azerbaijani goods into Japan’s extensive commercial networks. He also highlighted the “Azexport” portal’s innovative digital showroom, which enables Japanese buyers to access comprehensive and visually rich information about Azerbaijani products remotely.

For his part, Usukura expressed full support for promoting Azerbaijani goods in Japan through the Shinseikai network. He noted that the support mechanisms provided by Azexport for local entrepreneurs, along with its experience in integrating with global e-commerce platforms, have attracted considerable interest among Japanese business circles.

As part of the agreement, a series of online B2B meetings and educational events on export procedures will be organized in the near future, bringing together entrepreneurs from both countries. Businesses interested in participating are invited to apply via the Azexport portal.

It should be noted that no service fees or commissions are charged for using the Azexport platform.