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Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Azerbaijan’s butter imports rise in value despite drop in volumes

17 March 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s butter imports rise in value despite drop in volumes
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan imported 20,130 tons of butter worth $145.3 million last year, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports. The data show that while the value of imports increased by 4%, the volume declined by...

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