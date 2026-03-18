Israel ramps up strikes on Iranian leadership as regional conflict deepens

18 March 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Iranian regime is in "chaos, and the situation is expected to worsen soon," an unnamed Israeli intelligence official told CNN in a report published on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

The source claimed that the government is "struggling to form policy, make decisions and issue orders between military and political levels."

The airstrikes carried out by Israel and the United States since February 28 have killed a number of senior Iranian political and military officials, most recently Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani. According to the report, an Israeli military official added that Israel is now "hunting generals 24 hours around the clock, so it’s hard for them to function."

Israeli attacks have intensified across Iran and Lebanon, with dozens reported killed and wounded. In retaliation for the killings of its security chief, Ali Larijani, and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani, Iran has launched more attacks on Israel, resulting in at least two fatalities in Israel.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, asserts that Tehran’s political system remains strong and that the assassination of its leaders will not undermine the country.

In addition, attacks have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, while Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates report intercepting drones and missiles.