Laos ramps up disaster readiness

18 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Laos’ Central Disaster Management Committee recently convened to review past disaster management efforts and outline strategic priorities for 2026–2030. The goal is to strengthen preparedness, enhance monitoring and emergency response, and accelerate recovery for communities affected by natural hazards, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting, held on Monday in the Lao capital of Vientiane, was chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Chansamone Chanyalath.

Officials noted that natural disasters—including storms, floods, landslides, and flash floods—have become increasingly severe in recent years, driven largely by climate change and human activities. Between 2021 and 2025, Laos experienced 376 natural disasters, impacting more than 1 million people and causing extensive damage to society, agriculture, and critical infrastructure.

Several northern provinces, such as Huaphan, Luang Namtha, Xayaboury, and Luang Prabang, which had historically seen limited flooding, reported significant flood damage in 2024 and 2025. These events underscore the growing climate risks the country faces.

Speaking at the meeting, Vongkham Phanthanouvong, director general of the Social Welfare Department under the Lao Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, emphasized that Laos continues to face multiple hazards, including floods, landslides, earthquakes, disease outbreaks, droughts, and structural fires.

The government has made rapid emergency response, infrastructure rehabilitation, and long-term recovery planning top priorities. Disaster recovery projects are now being integrated into the national public investment plan, aiming for a more resilient and climate-adaptive Laos.

Experts note that Laos’ mountainous terrain and dense river systems amplify the impacts of heavy rainfall and flash floods, making early warning systems and community-based preparedness programs crucial. Innovative approaches, such as using drones for flood mapping and mobile apps for disaster alerts, are now being explored to improve real-time response and minimize risks to vulnerable populations.