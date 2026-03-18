Iranian intelligence minister reportedly killed in airstrike
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reports on Wednesday that Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight airstrike in Tehran, AzerNEWS reports.
"The intensity of the strikes in Iran is increasing. The Iranian intelligence minister Khatib was also eliminated overnight," Katz said during a security assessment, adding that he and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "authorized the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] to [eliminate] any senior Iranian figure … without the need for additional approval."
The Israeli minister also claimed that "significant surprises" are expected "across all arenas," noting that they will escalate the war against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The Israeli military has been given the authority to eliminate any senior Iranian official without the approval of the leadership.
Israeli attacks have intensified across Iran and Lebanon, with dozens reported killed and wounded. In retaliation for the killings of its security chief, Ali Larijani, and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani, Iran has launched more attacks on Israel, resulting in at least two fatalities in Israel.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, asserts that Tehran’s political system remains strong and that the assassination of its leaders will not undermine the country.
In addition, attacks have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, while Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates report intercepting drones and missiles.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!