Kazakh oil transit via Azerbaijan hits 4 million tons milestone

18 March 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and KazMunayGaz (KMG) have successfully expanded cooperation on transporting Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan, with total transit volumes reaching 4 million tons, AzerNEWS reports. According to the information, the 427th batch of Kazakh oil departed from the Aktau Port on March 12 aboard the tanker President Heydar Aliyev tanker and arrived at the Sangachal Terminal, operated by “Azertrans,” on March 13. Of the total volume transported so far...

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