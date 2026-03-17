Israeli airstrikes kill top Iranian official Ali Larijani amid Middle East escalation

17 March 2026 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israel’s Defence Minister Katz has just said that Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani has been killed.

There has been no comment from Iran yet.

We will bring you more on this as soon as we can.

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Israeli officials reported that during overnight airstrikes in Iran, the Israeli Air Force targeted a senior Iranian official — Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, AzerNEWS reports, citing Israeli media outlets.

According to Times of Israel, it remains unclear whether Larijani was killed or injured in the strike.

The report also cited defense sources indicating that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Akram al-Ajouri, leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, along with other high-ranking figures in the group during the latest air raids.

While IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir did not provide specific names in a morning briefing, he noted that the overnight strikes produced significant results, potentially impacting the broader military campaign and the IDF’s mission.

The escalation follows failed negotiations between the United States and Iran over Iran’s nuclear program. Since February 28, U.S. and Israeli forces have conducted air strikes against Iranian targets. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against Israeli positions and U.S. military facilities in regional countries.

On the first day of the military campaign, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials were reportedly killed. On March 8, the Assembly of Experts elected Khamenei’s son, Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader.

Between March 1 and 5, the confrontation expanded across multiple countries in the Middle East. U.S. sources report 13 American deaths and more than 140 injured.

The conflict has also placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport at serious risk. Heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have caused sharp increases in global oil prices, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the area.