Inclusive art exhibition 'Beyond the Frame' opens at Stone Chronicle Museum [PHOTOS]

19 March 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the eve of World Down Syndrome Day, the "Beyond the Frame" inclusive art exhibition has opened at the Stone Chronicle Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Alena Aliyeva; Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva; members of parliament; and figures from the cultural and artistic community.

The exhibition was initiated and supported by SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations, organized by the DADDI social enterprise, and held in partnership with bp, PASHA Holding, the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, and the Down Syndrome Rehabilitation Center.

Speakers at the event included Shamil Azizov from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, SOCAR MGO Executive Director Polad Rustamov, PASHA Holding Deputy CEO Saida Bakhshiyeva, bp AGT's Head of External Affairs Gunesh Aliyeva, and DADDI founder Mahbuba Aliyeva. They stressed the importance of social inclusion for individuals with Down syndrome, encouraging their artistic expression, and strengthening institutional collaboration in this field.

The exhibition seeks to promote inclusivity and solidarity, highlight the artistic talents of individuals with Down syndrome, and introduce their work to a broader audience.

A charity sale of artworks created by artists with Down syndrome was also held, with all proceeds going directly to the creators.

As part of the artistic program, a special song dedicated to inclusivity was performed by young singer Emrah Musayev together with participants with Down syndrome. The program also featured dance and musical performances by the participants.

The exhibited works were produced during two-day creative workshops organized at YARAT Contemporary Art Space ahead of the event.