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Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Azerbaijan's sea freight plummets as road transport rises early this year

18 March 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's sea freight plummets as road transport rises early this year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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In January 2026, Azerbaijan’s transit corridors handled significant volumes of cargo across different modes of transport. As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the State Statistics Committee, a total of:

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