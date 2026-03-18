Italy dominates Azerbaijan’s exports with over 53% share in early 2026
The report shows that 62.4% of imports were transported by road, 13.6% by rail, 12.4% by sea, 10.7% by air, and 0.7% by other means. Meanwhile, 0.2% of imported goods were delivered via pipelines and electricity transmission lines.
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