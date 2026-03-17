Money transfers to Azerbaijan rise 8.7% in 2025, Russia remains top source
Russia remained the largest source of remittances to Azerbaijan, accounting for $479.3 million. It was followed by Turkiye with $193.2 million, the United States with $100.7 million, Georgia with $43.6 million, and the United Kingdom with $42.4 million. As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at a briefing on the balance of payments, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, reported that total inflows reached...
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