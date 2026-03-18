Bukhara caravanserai reopens in Icherisheher after major restoration [PHOTOS]

18 March 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On March 17, the 15th-century Bukhara caravanserai officially reopened in Icherisheher following extensive restoration and conservation, alongside the launch of the new "BukharArt" art space, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center; Alena Aliyeva; Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture; Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration; as well as cultural personalities and public representatives.

Built along an ancient trade route to shelter Central Asian merchants, the caravanserai has been fully restored through a large-scale project implemented in line with an order by President Ilham Aliyev. The renovation carefully preserved the building's architectural and engineering features while integrating modern solutions to enhance structural durability.

Addressing the ceremony, Rufat Mahmud highlighted the restoration's significance for preserving Azerbaijan's historical heritage and passing it on to future generations. He also emphasized that the newly established "BukharArt" will enrich the cultural life of Icherisheher.

Restorer Erich Pumer noted the meticulous approach of the project: "The main priority during restoration was to protect the original architectural style and historical characteristics of the monument, while modern engineering techniques were applied to ensure its long-term stability."

Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, underlined the caravanserai's historical role as a meeting place where people from different regions forged trade relations and strengthened cultural ties. He added that the monument reflects the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

After the speeches, attendees toured the fully restored monument. The renovation, carried out over 3.5 years, was led by the internationally renowned Austrian company "Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH" under the direction of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

Under its new concept, the Bukhara caravanserai has been transformed into a vibrant creative hub for local artisans. The building features 18 rooms, each dedicated to craftsmen working in various art forms. Artisans will demonstrate their skills daily and offer their handcrafted products for sale.

The "BukharArt" space will also serve as an interactive cultural venue for local and international visitors, hosting masterclasses to showcase the intricacies of Azerbaijani folk art. Traditional crafts featured include weaving, sculpture, leatherworking, painting, carpet weaving, iron forging, miniature art, artistic ceramics, marbling, and wood carving.

With its distinctive architecture and captivating atmosphere, "BukharArt" is poised to become one of Baku's most engaging cultural destinations for both residents and tourists.