US warns of ‘robot race’ with China as humanoid tech rivalry intensifies

18 March 2026 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. artificial intelligence and robotics companies are sounding the alarm over China’s rapid progress in humanoid robotics, urging lawmakers to take action against rising competitors such as Unitree Robotics, AzerNEWS reports.

The warnings came during a congressional hearing held by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee of the US House Committee on Homeland Security, where industry leaders highlighted what they described as both competitive and national security risks tied to Chinese advancements.

Executives from firms including Scale AI and Boston Dynamics called on the U.S. government to adopt a coordinated strategy to counter China’s growing dominance in humanoid robotics. Among the proposals discussed were expanding export controls on advanced AI chips, launching investigations into potential security threats posed by Chinese robotics firms, and restricting federal agencies from purchasing certain foreign-developed AI technologies.

A key example cited during the hearing was Unitree Robotics’ recent public demonstration during China’s Lunar New Year gala, where humanoid robots performed complex martial arts routines, including backflips and trampoline-assisted jumps.

Max Fenkell of Scale AI pointed to the rapid pace of improvement, noting that similar robots had struggled with basic movements just a year earlier. The leap in capability, he suggested, reflects how quickly the technological gap may be narrowing.

The debate underscores growing concern in Washington that humanoid robotics could become the next major front in the broader U.S.–China technological rivalry, alongside semiconductors and artificial intelligence.