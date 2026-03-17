Ancient church uncover in Israel

17 March 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

During excavations at the ancient site of Nessana in the Israeli Negev Desert, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a 1,400-year-old church, AzerNEWS reports.

Research led by scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Nitzan National Park indicates that this site was once a significant hub for Christian pilgrims. Among the church’s most remarkable features is a mosaic floor, still preserved today, adorned with intricate and colorful patterns. The excavations also revealed a hospice for travelers and a bathing complex, suggesting the site was well-equipped to welcome pilgrims.

Experts noted that during the Byzantine period, Nessana was a key stop along the pilgrimage route to Mount Sinai. Some of the mosaics even feature inscriptions and symbolic motifs that provide rare insights into the religious life and artistic traditions of the time.

Interestingly, the discovery offers a glimpse into how early Christian communities in the Negev blended spirituality, hospitality, and art, making Nessana not just a religious site but also a cultural crossroads in the desert.