UAE ensures stable oil supply to South Korea

18 March 2026 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Arab Emirates has pledged to give South Korea top priority in crude oil supplies, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Following his visit to the UAE, Kang Hoon-sik said that Seoul has secured a total of 24 million barrels of crude oil from the Gulf nation, including a previously agreed shipment of 6 million barrels.

“The UAE clearly promised that no country would receive crude oil ahead of South Korea, making us the ‘No. 1 priority’ in its oil supply,” Kang stated.

This agreement highlights the growing strategic energy partnership between the two countries, especially as South Korea seeks to strengthen its energy security amid global supply uncertainties. The UAE, one of the world’s leading oil exporters, is increasingly positioning itself as a reliable partner in Asia.

Interestingly, beyond oil trade, the two nations have also expanded cooperation in areas such as nuclear energy and defense, showing how energy diplomacy often opens the door to broader economic and technological partnerships.