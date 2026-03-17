Global shocks push Azerbaijan’s import costs higher
Import prices in Azerbaijan continued to rise sharply at the start of 2026, reflecting growing external inflationary pressures despite stable domestic monetary conditions. According to AzerNEWS, the import price index increased by 32.5% year-on-year in January 2026, accelerating from the...
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