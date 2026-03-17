Over 300 former IDPs return to Aghdara, Khojavand, and Jabrayil districts [PHOTOS]

17 March 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues the implementation of the Great Return program to its liberated territories, with new groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) resettling in several districts.

AzerNEWS reports that families who had been temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country have now been relocated to their native villages. The latest phase of resettlement covers multiple locations, including the villages of Chıldıran, Aşağı Oratağ, Heyvalı, Çapar, and Həsənriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavand in the Khojavand district, and Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

In total, 3 families (13 people) were resettled in Chıldıran, 21 families (108 people) in Aşağı Oratağ, 7 families (34 people) in Heyvalı, 4 families (17 people) in Çapar, and 6 families (29 people) in Həsənriz. Additionally, 11 families (36 people) moved to Khojavand village, while 30 families (131 people) were relocated to Horovlu.

Returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also paid tribute to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, honoring the soldiers and officers who played a decisive role in liberating the territories, and offered prayers for those who lost their lives.

Speaking to the local media outlets, Mehman Ismayilov, a former IDP resettled in Aşağı Oratağ village, said he was born in Aghdara’s Baş Güneytəpə village in 1967 and is now returning to his homeland after decades of displacement. He expressed deep respect for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and thanked President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, for securing what he described as a historic victory.

“We are now living with the joy of victory and will reside in our native lands as free citizens of an independent state,” he said, adding that he firmly believes Azerbaijan’s independence is permanent, as once stated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Another returning resident, Heqiqet Ismayilova, who was displaced at the age of 32, said she is finally returning home after 34 years. She expressed gratitude for being provided with housing and the opportunity to resettle in her native village, while offering prayers for the fallen soldiers and wishing good health to war veterans.

Similarly, Nüşabə Azizova, who became displaced at the age of 38 and is now returning to Həsənriz village at 68, shared her emotional joy at being reunited with her homeland. She thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for making the return possible and extended her best wishes to veterans who contributed to the liberation of the territories.

The ongoing resettlement process marks another step in Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to restore life, rebuild infrastructure, and ensure sustainable development in the territories regained after the 2020 war.