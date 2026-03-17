Azerbaijan and Pakistani FMs discuss regional developments in phone call
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
According to AzerNEWS, the information was shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on its official account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.
During the call, the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov @Bayramov_Jeyhun.— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 17, 2026
They exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and discussed bilateral matters of mutual… pic.twitter.com/lyFB69PwGK
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