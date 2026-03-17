Azerbaijan and Pakistani FMs discuss regional developments in phone call

17 March 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov @Bayramov_Jeyhun . They exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and discussed bilateral matters of mutual… pic.twitter.com/lyFB69PwGK

During the call, the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

According to AzerNEWS , the information was shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on its official account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

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