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Tuesday March 17 2026

Azerbaijan and Pakistani FMs discuss regional developments in phone call

17 March 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan and Pakistani FMs discuss regional developments in phone call
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

According to AzerNEWS, the information was shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on its official account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

During the call, the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

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