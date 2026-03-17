Pakistan conducts airstrikes in Afghanistan, Kabul reports heavy civilian casualties

17 March 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Pakistan’s military carried out overnight airstrikes targeting Taliban-linked sites in Kabul and Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to media, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar said the strikes were aimed at military facilities, ammunition depots, and infrastructure allegedly used to support “terrorist groups.”

However, authorities in Afghanistan strongly rejected Pakistan’s account, accusing it of striking a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul instead of military targets.

Afghan officials reported significant casualties, claiming that up to 400 people were killed and around 250 others injured in the attacks.

The incident has further heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries, with sharply differing narratives over the nature and impact of the strikes.