Netflix stream its first-ever MMA fight

17 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Netflix is stepping into the world of combat sports, announcing its first-ever mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament, AzerNEWS reports.

The historic event, the Most Valuable Promotions MMA Tournament, will take place on May 16 at the Intuit Dome Arena in Los Angeles. The tournament will be broadcast live to 325 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, marking the platform's official debut in the MMA scene.

The card promises star-studded action, featuring legends like Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, as well as high-profile matchups including Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou vs. Philip Lenz. Fans can expect explosive fights and unforgettable moments, as Netflix aims to bring cinematic production quality to the octagon.

Netflix had previously negotiated with the UFC for rights to broadcast all numbered events. However, the talks fell through because Netflix wanted to focus solely on fights featuring major stars, opting out of UFC Fight Night and UFC Vegas events. Consequently, the UFC signed a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Paramount, a record-breaking contract in combat sports history.

Netflix has already proven its ability to draw massive audiences for combat sports. Its broadcast of Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson reached 108 million viewers, while Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s clash with Terence Crawford drew 41.4 million viewers, setting new records for streaming boxing events.

Looking ahead, Netflix is not stopping at MMA. In September 2026, the platform will broadcast the highly anticipated rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at The Sphere Arena in Las Vegas, further solidifying its role as a major player in the world of combat sports.

Netflix plans to experiment with interactive elements during the MMA tournament, giving viewers the ability to choose camera angles, replay key moments, and even vote on “fan-favorite fight bonuses” in real time, blending traditional sports broadcasting with cutting-edge streaming technology.