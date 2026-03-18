Iran issues stark warning to avoid Saudi, UAE, Qatar oil facilities

18 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning urging people to stay away from major oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, citing the risk of imminent attacks.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the statement, the warning specifically targets areas surrounding key energy sites, including Saudi Arabia’s Samref refinery and Al-Jubail petrochemical complex, the UAE’s Al-Hosn gas field, and Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding and Ras Laffan processing facilities.

The IRGC said these locations could come under direct fire “in the coming hours,” calling on nearby residents to leave the vicinity immediately.

The warning comes amid rapidly escalating tensions following the collapse of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. Since February 28, the United States and Israel have launched airstrikes on Iranian targets. In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. military positions across the region.

On the first day of the strikes, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials were reported killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts appointed his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.

Between March 1 and 5, the confrontation widened, drawing in multiple countries across the Middle East.

U.S. officials have reported 13 fatalities and more than 140 injuries among their forces.

The conflict has placed regional energy infrastructure and maritime routes under severe threat. Heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have already driven a sharp increase in global oil prices, while several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.