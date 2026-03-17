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Tuesday March 17 2026

Azeri Light crude price rises to $109 per barrel in global markets

17 March 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude price rises to $109 per barrel in global markets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil increased slightly on international markets, reflecting broader upward trends in global energy prices, AzerNEWS reports.

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