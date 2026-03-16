Regular meeting of Coordination Headquarters held in Khojavend city [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 20:01 (UTC+04:00)

Under the leadership of Samir Nuriyev, head of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized management of issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the latest session of the Headquarters was held in the city of Khojavend.

According to AzerNEWS, Nuriyev emphasized during the meeting that the “Great Return” process is one of the core directions of state policy, implemented under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, and a key component of the country’s long-term development strategy. He noted that the initiative goes beyond the physical reconstruction of the territories, encompassing the restoration of daily life, ensuring sustainable socio-economic development, and enabling the dignified return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

The Headquarters chief highlighted that large-scale restoration and construction efforts in the liberated territories in recent years have prioritized the development of essential infrastructure. The reconstruction of electricity, gas, and water networks, along with the construction of roads, bridges, and tunnels, has created the foundational conditions necessary for life to return to the region. At present, significant state resources are being directed toward expanding housing, building and renovating individual and multi-family homes, and developing social infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, medical centers, and public service facilities. This approach ensures that returning IDPs can quickly adapt to normal living conditions from the first day.

To date, 41 settlements have been constructed or restored, facilitating the return of former IDPs. As a result of these efforts, over 80,000 people now live and work in the liberated territories, including those employed in public and private sectors and students. The ongoing large-scale reconstruction is expected to accelerate the return process and expand the scope of the Great Return Program.

Nuriyev emphasized that project implementation is carried out under the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return. Planned measures are executed systematically, enabling phased achievement of objectives and ensuring the success of the reconstruction process.

Sustainable resettlement is closely tied to employment opportunities, he added. Creating new jobs across agriculture, services, manufacturing, construction, and logistics, along with promoting entrepreneurship, attracting investors, and implementing support mechanisms, remains a priority.

The Headquarters chief also stressed that restoring historical, cultural, and religious monuments is a key aspect of the Great Return, crucial for preserving national heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The meeting included reports on the activities of the Interagency Center of the Coordination Headquarters and updates on the First State Program on the Great Return. Discussions focused on housing, economic revitalization, entrepreneurship development, and cultural heritage restoration. The importance of timely execution of strategic tasks assigned by the President was underscored, with clear steps required for each initiative.

During the visit, Headquarters members reviewed ongoing reconstruction, infrastructure, and economic projects in Khojavend, including the city’s and Hadrut settlement’s master plans. They inspected renovated individual homes in Khojavend, the first residential neighborhood in Hadrut, and restoration work in the village of Guzeykhirman. A tourism development concept for Hadrut was presented, including plans for renovating a hotel.

The delegation also visited a horticultural enterprise in Khojavend and the sunflower oil factory in the Red Market settlement, receiving updates on their operations and contributions to the local economy. Additionally, they visited Hadrut Mosque, reviewed development plans for the Azikh Cave infrastructure, and received information on ongoing archaeological research in the region.