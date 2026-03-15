Trump: I don't want to make a deal with Iran

15 March 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump declared that he does not want to make a deal with Iran, while also claiming that Tehran is seeking diplomacy, AzerNEWS reports.

In a telephone interview with NBC, the US leader explained that the terms "aren’t good enough yet," while refusing to share his conditions for ending the conflict. Trump repeated that the US was working with other countries to "secure" the Strait of Hormuz, after the waterway was closed by Iran following the outbreak of hostilities. He also expressed doubt that Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "even alive." Furthermore, the US president threatened to bomb Iran's Kharg Island "a few more times just for fun."

Iranian officials repeatedly vowed to continue the war, contradicting Trump's claims. They also said oil exports from Kharg Island were uninterrupted, despite the US saying all infrastructure on it had been destroyed.