Davin Jafarov successfully completes second Formula 4 test session [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani driver Davin Jafarov has taken another important step in his motorsport career by successfully completing his second Formula 4 test session at the world-famous Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal, AzerNEWS reports.

During the test weekend he shared the track with drivers associated with well-known teams such as McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. Competing on one of Europe's most demanding and technically challenging circuits, he gained valuable experience while also demonstrating his speed.

The sessions took place in mixed weather conditions, with rain alternating with dry track periods. Despite the challenging circumstances, Jafarov completed all his runs without any incidents.

However, the 16-year-old driver will not be able to participate in the Formula Winter Series final race scheduled to take place this month in Barcelona for certain reasons. Nevertheless, the young driver continues his preparations with great determination.

He is actively working on simulator training as well as physical and psychological preparation, which are considered key elements for modern racing drivers.

His next possible Formula 4 test session is planned to take place within the next three months at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, where Davin aims to further improve his experience and showcase his potential.