Israel could be running out of missile interceptors

15 March 2026 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel has notified the United States that it is "running critically low" on ballistic missile interceptors, Semafor reported on Saturday, citing anonymous US officials, AzerNEWS reports.

One of the sources said that Washington has been aware of the situation "for months," although it is currently unknown whether the US and Israel have a plan in place to tackle the issue.

The official added that Israel is "coming up with solutions" and confirmed that the US is not in a similar situation. "We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests," the official stressed.