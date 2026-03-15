Ukraine does not want to lose US backing because of Iran war: Zelenskyy

15 March 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukraine does not want to lose US support for its war against Russia as a result of Washington’s war with Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told journalists, AzerNEWS reports.

“We don’t want to lose the Americans” while they are “without a doubt currently preoccupied with the Middle East”, the Ukrainian leader told the media on Saturday. His comments were under embargo until today.

“We are showing our willingness to help the United States and their allies in the Middle East” by offering to share Ukraine’s drone expertise, and “we strongly hope that as a result of the Middle East, the United States will not turn its back on the question of the war in Ukraine,” he added.

The United States and Israel continue their military strikes against Iran, targeting multiple sites in the central province of Isfahan. At least 15 people have been reported killed.

In response, Iran has launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, with impacts reported in the city of Holon, and it claims to have attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Kuwait.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Iranians have reached out to him regarding a potential deal, but he indicated that the terms “aren’t good enough yet.”

The death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has risen to 826, while the number of people displaced has grown to 831,000.