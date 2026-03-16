Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev performs in Tbilisi, holds masterclasses for young musicians [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An evening of chamber music, bringing together prominent figures of the contemporary classical scene, took place in the Great Hall of the Tbilisi State Conservatoire named after Vano Sarajishvili, becoming a memorable event in the cultural life of the Georgian capital, AzerNEWS reports.

The event also served as another example of the vibrant creative dialogue between Azerbaijan and Georgia, demonstrating how art unites countries and cultures.

The performance featured an international trio: Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and laureate of international competitions, violin; the well-known Georgian cellist and international competition laureate Lizi Ramishvili; and pianist Irma Gigani.

The performers presented the audience with an exquisite chamber music program, noted for its subtle ensemble coordination, artistic depth, and expressive interpretation of classical repertoire.

The program included Piano Trio No. 39 by Joseph Haydn and Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms. The performance was distinguished by meticulous precision, a rich dynamic palette, and emotional intensity, earning the trio a warm reception and prolonged applause from the audience.

In response to the enthusiastic reception, the musicians performed an encore: "Fantasy on Themes of Old Tbilisi" by the renowned Georgian composer Vazha Azarashvili. This moving musical miniature acted as an artistic tribute to the city, adding a special atmosphere to the evening.

Among the concert guests were prominent Georgian musicians, representatives of the cultural community, and staff from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia.

The musical program was complemented by an educational initiative. Ahead of the concert, free masterclasses were held in Tbilisi for young pianists and violinists, conducted by Irma Gigani and Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev. Talented young performers from various regions of Georgia participated. The event was supported by the Music Academy of the University of Georgia.

Today, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, Lizi Ramishvili, and Irma Gigani are recognized as leading figures of the contemporary global classical scene. Their collaborative work unites different schools of performance and traditions, showcasing the high level of modern chamber music culture. Their joint performances continue to attract international attention, and the new trio projects planned for 2026–2027 promise to become major events on the world chamber music stage.