Azikh Cave infrastructure concept presented to Presidential Administration [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

On March 16, a session of the Coordination Headquarters for the Centralized Resolution of Issues in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan was held in Khojavend, chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AzerNEWS reports that during his visit to Khojavend, members of the Coordination Headquarters were presented with a development concept for the infrastructure of Azikh Cave, one of the region’s most important archaeological sites.

Officials were also briefed on ongoing archaeological research in the area, highlighting the significance of preserving cultural heritage while promoting sustainable development in the liberated territories.