Islamabad airport to shut for two hours on March 16

15 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the temporary closure of six sectors of the Lahore Flight Information Region on March 16, during which commercial flights will be unable to land or take off at Islamabad airport, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

The suspension will be in effect between 8.30am and 10.30am. Aircraft already airborne during this window will be required to hold and wait for clearance to land. Aircraft captains have been instructed to carry additional fuel in anticipation of potential delays.

On March 2, the PAA decided to suspend certain air routes within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs) as well, during specified hours.

These developments come amid the regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has left air operations in many countries, including Pakistan, severely disrupted. Along with commercial flights, air cargo services were also suspended.