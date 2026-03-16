National Art Museum opens exhibition dedicated to Uzbek embroidery [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "The Birth of Suzani: The Story of an Embroiderer" has opened its doors at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition features unique handmade embroidery pieces from Uzbekistan. The art project, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the National Art Museum with the support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan and the Uzbek Association "Hunarmand", is dedicated to the revival and development of the traditions of the Tashkent school of embroidery.

The idea for the project, based on a creative dialogue between theory and practice, between art historians and masters, belongs to Binavshe Nodir, while the artistic expression and practical implementation are the work of the talented master Madina Kasymbayeva. Suzani is a fabric embroidered with natural silk threads.

Speakers at the event included the Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, Director of the National Art Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History and editor-in-chief of the journals "Sanat" and "Hunarmand" Binavsha Nodir, Chairman of the Association "Hunarmand" Rasuljon Mirzaakhmedov, and President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova. They expressed joy that the long-awaited exhibition is now in Baku and emphasized the importance of returning tradition to culture as a living art form.

In the documentary film presented by the organizers, visitors could learn about the complex and labor-intensive process of creating suzani, from preparing and dyeing the threads, applying the pattern to the canvas, to the magical moment when the master brings the fairy-tale ornaments to life. There are several schools of this remarkable embroidery—Samarkand, Bukhara, Shakhrisabz, and others—each of which preserves the history, nature, and way of life of the people in its symbols.

The displayed masterpieces, decorated with symbolic floral patterns made of silk threads or embroidery floss, bright colors of natural dyes, and perfect harmony of design, captivate viewers and inspire admiration for the skill and meticulous craftsmanship. Floral motifs, birds, pomegranates, the sun, and stars come alive in the hands of talented female artisans. When asked how much patience and time this work requires, the smiling Madina Khanum replied that it takes one master about eight months to complete an average-sized panel. Often, embroiderers divide the canvas into several sections, and after completing their parts, they join them with an invisible seam.

The central exhibit of the exhibition is one of the largest works in the history of Uzbek embroidery—the suzani "Oy-palyak", measuring 5.3 × 8 meters. The ornaments adorning it embody symbolic meaning, with each element carrying a special significance.

In the legends, songs, symbols, and ornaments that each people share with the world, there exists such rich diversity that losing these distinctions would mean losing a part of the very soul of the nation. The Tashkent school of suzani was revived thanks to the efforts of a creative team committed to the culture of their homeland. Today, experienced masters pass on their skills to young students, following the ancient tradition of transferring the right to the next stitch after the master.

The exhibition program also includes master classes by Madina Kasimbaeva and a lecture-presentation by Binavshe Nodir titled "The Topography of Tradition."

Visitors can view the exhibition up to April 30.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.