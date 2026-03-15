Azerbaijani Women’s 3x3 basketball team wins silver at FIBA Champions Cup

15 March 2026 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

It should be noted that the winner of the tournament earned a license to participate in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, making the competition particularly significant for teams aiming to secure a place in the upcoming Olympic selection process.

According to AzerNEWS , the Azerbaijani team secured the silver medal after losing 12:21 to the Netherlands women's national 3x3 basketball team in the final match.

The Azerbaijan women's national 3x3 basketball team finished second at the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!