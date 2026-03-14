China's Spring Festival travel rush estimated at record 9.4 billion trips

14 March 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport, AzerNEWS reports, citing Global Times. Road travel accounted for about 8.74 billion trips, remaining the busiest mode of transportation. Railway passenger trips totaled 538 million, while air travel handled 94.39 million passengers and waterways recorded 35.95 million trips. The travel rush, often described as the world's largest annual human migration, highlights China's massive mobility and vibrant economic activity. The Spring Festival, a traditional occasion for family reunions, fell on Feb. 17 this year.

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