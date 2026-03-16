Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets IPU President at Global Baku Forum

16 March 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Sahiba Qafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, met with Tulia Akson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), during the XIII Global Baku Forum, where Akson is visiting Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the National Assembly’s Press and Public Relations Department, the leaders discussed the importance of the forum and the value of discussions held within its framework. Speaker Qafarova highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote peace and dialogue amid current regional and international tensions, emphasizing that the Global Baku Forum provides an important platform to address pressing international concerns.

Tulia Akson underlined the forum’s significance as an international platform. She also praised President Ilham Aliyev’s role and initiatives in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that they serve as a model for resolving disputes between states.

The meeting also covered issues of international cooperation. Both sides expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s active representation within the IPU and the strong level of parliamentary collaboration with the organization. Additionally, discussions were held on cooperation between the IPU and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting underscored Azerbaijan’s commitment to multilateral dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy as a tool for peace and regional stability.