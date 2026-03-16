Some Arab leaders seem to 'fear Trump' more than they fear Allah, says Russian FM Lavrov

16 March 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that many Arab leaders appear to fear Donald Trump more than they fear Allah, commenting on the political dynamics of the Middle East and the influence of Washington in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a report by The Times of India, Lavrov made the remarks during an interview while discussing the policies of several Arab governments and their approach to regional issues.

Lavrov suggested that some governments in the Arab world adjust their policies due to pressure from the United States, particularly on matters related to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and tensions involving Iran.

During his interview with the Times of India, the Russian foreign minister also emphasized that Russia would continue to stand by Tehran, describing Iran as an important partner for Moscow.

“Russia will never abandon its friends,” Lavrov said, signaling Moscow’s continued strategic support for Iran amid growing regional tensions.

US and Israeli forces have continued to bombard Iran, hitting cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan, as Iranian counterattacks continue, with damage reported in several Israeli cities.

Israel's IDF on the other hand have also begun a ground operation against Lebanon.