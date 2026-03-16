Baku Music Academy hosts concert honoring Russian composer [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert titled "Prokofiev-135," dedicated to the anniversary of the prominent Russian composer, pianist and conductor Sergei Prokofiev, has taken place at the Grand Hall of the Baku Music Academy, AzerNEWS reports.

The event paid tribute to the remarkable legacy of the 20th-century musical visionary, bringing audiences together to celebrate the enduring brilliance and influence of Prokofiev's work.

The host and artistic director of the project, Alena Inyakina, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and senior lecturer at the academy, spoke about the key stages of the brilliant musician's life and creative work. She highlighted how Prokofiev, a vivid innovator whose works are distinguished by a unique and easily recognizable style, significantly influenced many composers of subsequent generations and contributed to the development of academic music as a whole.

Sergei Prokofiev's work marked an entire era in the world's musical culture of the 20th century. The Baku audience had a unique opportunity to experience the legacy of one of the most influential composers of the last century.

During the evening, the First Piano Concerto, piano pieces "Sarcasms" and "Suggestion Diabolique", fragments from the opera War and Peace (opera), ballets Romeo and Juliet (Prokofiev ballet) and Cinderella (Prokofiev ballet), as well as romances composed to poems by Anna Akhmatova and Zinaida Gippius were performed.

The program featured performances by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anton Fershtandt and international competition laureates, including soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre Yulia Heydarova, senior lecturer of the academy Lada Mukhtarova, associate professor Nargiz Kangarli, Zuleykha Usubova, and academy student Azerin Mustafazade (class of Professor N. Rimazi).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.