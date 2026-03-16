Azerbaijan allocates funds for restoration and conservation of Momina Khatun Mausoleum - decree

16 March 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

The funds have been allocated for the restoration and conservation of the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, located in Nakhchivan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree in this regard.

The decree was signed with the aim of continuing restoration and conservation work on the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, which is an outstanding example of 12th-century Azerbaijani architecture.

According to the document, to continue restoration and conservation work on the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, located in the city of Nakhchivan, 9.5 million manat ($5.5 million) (nine million five hundred sixty-six thousand manats) has been allocated to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.