ASCO ships begin transporting pipes for TAPI gas pipeline project
Vessels operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, have begun transporting pipes intended for the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline project, which will connect Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, AzerNEWS reports.
ASCO noted that the cargo shipments are being carried out from the Baku Port to the Turkmenbashi Port.
The operation involves several of ASCO’s universal dry cargo vessels, including Natavan, Rasul Rza, Garadagh, Teymur Ahmadov and Maestro Niyazi.
According to the company, a total of 11,700 pipes are scheduled to be delivered to their destination by the end of the year.
The transportation marks an important logistical step in the implementation of the TAPI pipeline project, a major regional energy initiative aimed at supplying Turkmen gas to South Asian markets.
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