How much have prices of Iranian food products risen in Azerbaijan amid ongoing war?

15 March 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

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Rising tensions in the Middle East and economic difficulties in Iran have led to higher prices for several food products imported into Azerbaijan, according to Vugar Oruj, AzerNEWS reports via local media.

Oruj, who heads the Azerbaijan Appraisers Society, said that the most noticeable price increase has been recorded in butter imported from Iran.

According to him, Iranian-made butter that previously sold for around 16–18 manats ($9.41–$10.59) has recently risen to 22–23 manats ($12.94–$13.53), marking an increase of roughly 30–35 percent.

He noted that similar price dynamics are also being observed in other dairy products.

“For example, the price of some types of cheese that were previously sold for 7–7.5 manats ($4.12–$4.41) has now reached 10–10.5 manats ($5.88–$6.18). On average, a 20–30 percent increase is also observed in cream, sour cream and other dairy products,” Oruj said.

The price increases are not limited to dairy goods. According to him, dried fruits and several other imported food products have also become more expensive.

Oruj explained that the price rise has been influenced both by the ongoing regional conflict and by growing seasonal demand ahead of the Nowruz and Ramadan holidays.

He added that logistical disruptions and persistently high inflation in Iran are among the key factors driving the increase in prices, raising the cost of imported goods and ultimately affecting retail prices in Azerbaijan’s domestic market.