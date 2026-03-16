Oscar 2026 winners named

16 March 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On the night of March 16, the 98th Academy Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles, celebrating the best achievements in cinema over the past year, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian and TV presenter Conan O'Brien, who once again entertained the audience with his signature humor and lively commentary.

The biggest winner of the evening was the film Battle After Battle, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The movie won six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It also received Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Casting, and Best Editing, making it the most awarded film of the night.

The award for Best Actor went to Michael B. Jordan for his performance in the film Sinners, where he played twin brothers Elijah and Elias. Critics praised his performance for successfully portraying two very different personalities in one story.

The Best Actress award was given to Jessie Buckley for her role as Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, in the historical drama Hamnet. For both actors, this became the first Oscar of their careers.

The award for Best Supporting Actress went to Amy Madigan for her role in the film Guns. The victory was particularly notable because it came almost 40 years after her first Oscar nomination, making it one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

The film Sinners also won awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. Composer Ludwig Göransson received his third Oscar for the film’s music. He previously won Academy Awards for his work on Black Panther and Oppenheimer.

Another historic moment came when cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, marking an important milestone in the history of the awards.

In an unusual outcome, the Academy announced two winners in the Best Short Film category — Singers and Two People Exchange Saliva, a rare tie in Oscar history.

Other notable winners included Sentimental Value for Best International Feature Film, K‑Pop: Demon Hunters for Best Animated Feature, and Avatar: Flame and Ash for Best Visual Effects. The documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, while The Girl Who Cried Pearls received the award for Best Animated Short Film. The Best Documentary Short award went to All the Empty Rooms.

This year’s ceremony highlighted the growing influence of international cinema and diverse storytelling, reflecting how global filmmakers are increasingly shaping the future of the film industry.